Who's who of 100 most reputable Africans

Brian Sokutu
Who’s who of 100 most reputable Africans

Basetsana Kumalo. Pictiure Instagram

Mashawana has been chosen by Reputation Poll International – a leading global reputation management firm – as being among the 2020 list of 100 most reputable Africans.

In a world where it has not become uncommon for whistleblowers to expose incidents of corruption and malfeasance involving high-profile rogue figures, South African philanthropist Collen Mashawana has every reason to be buoyant about his reputation.

Others include Olympic medallist Caster Semenya, world renowned artist Angélique Kidjo, Amnesty International secretary-general Kumi Naidoo, Tunisian Human Rights League president Abdessattar Ben Moussa, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa president Agnes Kalibata, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, entrepreneur Basetsana Kumalo, George Washington University Professor Catherine Adoyo, Deloitte Africa chief executive Lwazi Bam, World Health Organisation regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti, businesswoman and author Dr Nobuhle Dlamini-Nxasana, executive director for United Nations Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, entrepreneur Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, director of National Prosecuting Authority Shamila Batohi, co-chair of Global HIV Prevention Coalition Sheila Tlou, and University of Pretoria chancellor Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu.

The Collen Mashawana Foundation has been at the forefront of alleviating poverty in South Africa. Said Mashawana: “I have been humbled for being chosen by the Reputation Poll International to be among the 100 most reputable Africans – a tribute to all those who seek to make a difference in our communities.”

