Companies move away from offering permanent positions

Society 1 hour ago

Women, especially the poor, had 66% of three million jobs lost due to lockdown.

Rorisang Kgosana
14 Aug 2020
04:54:16 AM
Companies move away from offering permanent positions

Image: iStock.

Temporary employment seems to be the future as companies move away from offering permanent positions to seek freelancers and fill temporary vacancies. As three million people have lost their jobs due to retrenchments and layoffs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, recruitment agencies have a large database of job seekers but no job openings. But recruitment agencies could look into temporary employment services (TES), which professional body Federation of African Professional Staffing Organisations has identified as a new trend, said its business development manager, Skhumbuzo Dlamini. “Companies are looking for freelancers now and skills when they need them, as...

