Collins Khosa’s widow: ‘We have no idea what is going on’

The family of Collins Khosa is still waiting for justice, four months after he was allegedly assaulted by SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers and died.

During a webinar to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the Marikana massacre on Thursday, Khosa’s widow, Nomsa Montsha, spoke of her feelings of hopelessness and her fears of never getting justice.

On 10 April, Khosa was allegedly accosted at his Alexandra home by members of the defence force.

It is alleged that he was having a drink in his backyard during the early days of the lockdown when soldiers on patrol approached him.

News24 previously reported that a SANDF probe found that the soldiers could not be held liable for this death because there was no link between his death and the injuries he sustained as a result of their actions.

Assault

Khosa’s family, however, claimed that his hands were held behind his back while was repeatedly choked and beaten. He was also allegedly pushed up against a wall and the butt of a machine gun was used to assault him.

Recalling the experience, Montsha said that. although they stayed at home to protect themselves in line with lockdown regulations, they weren’t safe and Khosa lost his life.

“They came into the house. Collins didn’t fight back [but] they continued to call backup,” Montsha said.

“We didn’t understand cause there were many of them. It looked like they were hunting for an animal.”

“We should be protected by police, but they are the ones killing us and government is doing nothing.”

Montsha said the government has not yet come forward to offer them help. No progress has also been made in the case, she said.

“We are still waiting for those who killed Collins to be arrested. We have no idea what is going on. I just hope we will get justice.”

“I saw everything, what they did. I thought these people would be behind bars, but no one has been arrested.”

News24 Wire

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.