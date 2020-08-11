Government blames syndicate for illegal Gauteng evictions

PREMIUM!
Government blames syndicate for illegal Gauteng evictionsSociety 1 day ago
The Gauteng government says land occupations are orchestrated by a syndicate looking to play on South Africans’ emotions for political gain, but a legal expert says that doesn’t make the evictions any less illegal.
