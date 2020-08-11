 
 
Government blames syndicate for illegal Gauteng evictions

Society 1 day ago

The Gauteng government says land occupations are orchestrated by a syndicate looking to play on South Africans’ emotions for political gain, but a legal expert says that doesn’t make the evictions any less illegal.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
11 Aug 2020
04:35:10 PM
Residents left without a plan in Duduza. Photo: supplied.

Squatter camp evictions during the Covid-19 lockdown period have left scores of Gauteng residents destitute, despite the lockdown regulations putting a moratorium on evictions. Residents of a four-month-old settlement called Duduza in Thembisa have been living in fear of surprise evictions since the first raid in March this year. Over last weekend, another violent encounter with the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) left dozens of families without clothes, food or a place to stay. “My brother was trying to take a video and they just kicked him and beat him until he was bleeding from his head. He has four...

