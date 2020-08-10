Gift of the Givers gets R500k donation for hunger initiatives

Gift of the Givers recently received a R500 000 donation from MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet.

The donation came at a time when the country had breached the 200 000 number of Covid-19 infections, overwhelming hospitals.

Co-founder of Gift of the Givers Foundation Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the contribution ignited hope and helped reduce hunger while restoring faith and elevating dignity, reports Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

“The most incredible sight is to witness nurses, doctors, CEOs of hospitals, heads of department and senior management erupt into song and dance when protective materials are delivered to front-line healthcare workers.

“This is the face of the intense relief being felt by people living in a state of deep anxiety that their lives and service are not valued,” Sooliman said.

He added that the donation will also offer critical support to feeding centres that are supported by Gift of the Givers.

“Large numbers of hungry children get what is mostly their only meal of the day [at these centres]. We cannot stress enough the importance of the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet contribution in this respect, too.”

General manager of MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet, Pieter Twine said the donation was a result of a recent campaign that encouraged MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet cardholders to swipe their card in-store or online every time they shopped at one of their retail partners.

To date, they have already donated R35 million to their beneficiaries.

For ordinary citizens to join in and support, Twine said, “You can sign up today for free at myschool.co.za or download the app, and select the cause/s you would like to support. Our main partners will make a donation to your chosen cause on your behalf every time you swipe, at no additional cost to you.”

