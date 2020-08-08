Gunned-down mom’s friend looks out for her kids

Hlengiwe “Pearl” Msimango, the mother of two toddlers who was gunned down in her kitchen by her husband, allegedly in a case of mistaken identity, is being buried today, leaving a large gap in the lives of her friends and family.

“When I arrived at the scene, we found she had been shot twice in the chest,” cousin Sine Mhlongo alleged this week.

“He claims he thought there was an intruder in the house. My cousin was fully dressed; it seems they were having an argument. He lied with this story to cover up.”

Friend and colleague KT Swart said yesterday she and Msimango met when she was looking for a manager for her women’s clothing boutique.

“I was instantly struck by her charisma and presence. Within two weeks, she had infused the shop with grace and style. Hlengiwe and I formed a close bond from the beginning. At the time she was a mother to a new baby girl, similar in age to my son.

“I had a profound respect for her work ethic and hunger to achieve more and more each day. Over the next two years we spent nearly every day together, sharing stories of motherhood and navigating personal challenges,” Swart said.

Mhlongo added that while she did not see any abuse, she noticed her cousin behaving strangely at times. Sometimes she was unavailable or when her husband would call, she would drop everything and return home. At the time of her death, the 30-year-old woman was a stay-at-home wife and mother.

The SA Police Service’s Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed a 33-year-old man was arrested after the shooting. Masondo said the suspect claimed he had reached for his licensed firearm because he thought an intruder had broken into their home. He fired two shots before realising he had shot his wife. Swart said she had set up a bank account to support Hlengiwe’s children.

“If you knew Hlengiwe, or if you would like to help, any donations would be very much appreciated. All contributions will be documented and proof of funds are available if you have any concerns,” said Swart.

Contact KT Swart at ktholmner@gmail.com

Account name: KTH for Pearl FNB

Branch name: RMB PVT bank Sandton

Branch no: 250655

Account no: 62861717985

Swift code FIRNZAJJXXX

– additional reporting News 24.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.