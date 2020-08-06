 
 
Road accidents ‘doubled’ after lockdown, when booze ban was lifted – JMPD

Society 50 mins ago

‘Every weekend, especially payday weekends, there is normally a spike in road fatalities but under the Covid-19 conditions and the ban on alcohol, we no longer see that spike,’ Zwane said.

Rorisang Kgosana
06 Aug 2020
04:54:23 AM
Packers load purchased alcohol into a customer's vehicle, 1 June 2020, at the Makro Liquor Store, Strubensvalley, in Roodepoort, on the first day South Africa moved to Level 3 lockdown as part of its efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega

While the South African Breweries has lost billions of rands in investments and businesses have called for the sale of alcohol again, the ban on liquor yielded some results as there were less fatal accidents on the roads. According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), alcohol considerably contributes to road accidents, as at least 27% of vehicle crashes and road fatalities are due to drunk driving. Since the government banned the sale of alcohol again, there had been fewer road accidents due to a decline in drunk driving, RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said. “Evidence has shown that the period...

