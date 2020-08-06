Road accidents ‘doubled’ after lockdown, when booze ban was lifted – JMPD

PREMIUM!
Road accidents ‘doubled’ after lockdown, when booze ban was lifted – JMPDSociety 50 mins ago
‘Every weekend, especially payday weekends, there is normally a spike in road fatalities but under the Covid-19 conditions and the ban on alcohol, we no longer see that spike,’ Zwane said.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears
World Beirut explosions: ‘It was like an atomic bomb’ (videos)
Science ‘Like an animal’: NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent
Eish! US jails man who bought Lamborghini with government loan
DIY & Decor MUST SEE: SA couple converts run-down bus into a home