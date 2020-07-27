Mamelodi pensioner aims to preserve African traditions as he publishes book

A Mamelodi pensioner hopes his new book would help preserve African traditions by inspiring both the young and old in his community.

Ledikwa Amos Mkhonto, 69, from Mamelodi East said the idea of writing a dramatic novel called Bophelo bya “Modiri” Lenyalong Volume 1, focused mainly on preserving African traditions.

Mkhonto said it took him about five years to finish the book and he chose to write the book in easy-to-read Sepedi.

He worked closely with author Adam Phahlane and other community leaders to make the book a success.

In the book, he talks about African traditions and focuses on issues that affect “almost everyone”.

Mkhonto said the book contained insights into traditional weddings (with traditions like lobola), initiation schools (dikoma), negotiations, respect and the importance of getting a good education.

“The book tells stories about various topics and how things should be done when it comes to paying lobola and initiation schools,” said Mkhonto.

“I decided not to do nothing and simply watch as our history and traditions die out with the elderly.”

He said he had made it his life’s work to let people know about their origins and how they should do things

The book describes the whole procedure of lobola and its negotiation processes and, most importantly, what must happen after negotiations were done.

Mkhonto further said the youth needed to understand the importance of growing from childhood to manhood.

“The book also explains to the readers how to behave after graduating from an initiation school and how to behave in general, especially when you are still going to school,” said Mkhonto.

Phahlane, who worked closely with Mkhonto, said the book talked about things that were happening around us “every day”.

He wished the education department could add the book to its curriculum as a part of preserving African traditions.

Unfortunately, due to the national lockdown, the book could not be formally launched, but they are planning to release a second volume soon.

This article first appeared on Rekord North and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.