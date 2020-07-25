 
 
‘I don’t smoke nyaope anymore. I now smoke crack cocaine’

‘I see no progress in my life and it’s stressing me. I want to go to rehab now,’ says Koketso Mokwena, a nyaope user who had vowed to use the lockdown to kick the habit.

Rorisang Kgosana
25 Jul 2020
05:14:56 AM
Kleinboy Aphane shows some of the scars he has from long term drug use at the Lyttleton Sport Grounds homeless shelter where he has been staying since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown, 21 July 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The tent smells of urine, feet and the occasional whiff of BB tobacco rolled in newspaper. But there is something else in the air: despair, resignation and defeat. And the base, violent instincts lurk not far below the surface. As we start to leave this shelter for nyaope addicts in Centurion, a short man looks at me. “Next time you come here you should wear jeans instead of a dress. We’re men.” He is Kleinboy Aphane, a 32-year-old former convict who was released from prison last year after serving 12 years for possession of an unlicensed firearm. And almost as...

