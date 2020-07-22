The nyaope isn’t worth it, but they have little else

The nyaope isn’t worth it, but they have little elseSociety 2 mins ago
Recovering nyaope addicts in Pretoria ride the Covid-19 emotional rollercoaster, and we discover how boredom, shame, and the supposed need for female attention means many might possibly return to their lives of drug use and, in some cases crime.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Scientists report that airborne coronavirus is probably infectious
Education Opening of schools: Motshekga awaits Cabinet approval for ‘consensus position’
Covid-19 Worldwide Covid-19 deaths exceed 600,000 as SA records 195 in last 24 hours
Covid-19 Courier vehicle carrying Covid-19 samples hijacked in Eastern Cape
Business News Liquor traders plead with government to save their industry