A giant tree has fallen – ANC mourns its struggle hero Andrew Mlangeni

“A giant tree has fallen”, the ANC said in a statement remembering the life and times of Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni, who died on Wednesday morning.

Early on Wednesday morning, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Mlangeni had died at age 95.

The ANC stalwart, who was the last surviving Rivonia trialist, was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, on Tuesday following an abdominal complaint.

Mlangeni was a recipient of the country’s highest honour, Isithwalandwe/Seaparankoe.

In a statement, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Mlangeni was a leader who embodied the best qualities and core values of the congress movement.

“Death has robbed the people of South Africa of one of its finest sons who valued the freedom of his people more than his own life and personal comfort. The death of Ntate Mlangeni marks the end of a revolutionary life that was dedicated to the struggle for justice and the defence of our freedom,” Mabe said.

Mlangeni spent more than two decades on Robben Island after his conviction in the Rivonia treason trial in 1964.

Mabe said the party would continue to draw inspiration from Mlangeni and his generation for their unwavering and steadfast commitment to the liberation of the country.

“This stalwart and veteran of our liberation struggle made a huge contribution in the struggle for liberation, reconstruction and development of our nation and the renewal and rebuilding of our movement. He served as our conscience and fountain of wisdom as we continued to navigate the many challenges that confronted our movement and nation.”

Mabe said the best tribute party members could pay Mlangeni was to continue “to work tirelessly in pursuit of the kind of society for which he sacrificed most of his life”.

“This will be a fitting tribute to this servant of our people who dedicated his entire life to these ideals. The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Mlangeni family, the entire congress movement and all freedom-loving people of the world. We wish them strength and fortitude during this difficult time. Let us pick up his spear and continue where he left off.

“The news of Baba Andrew Mlangeni’s passing this morning has brought the end to the Rivonia Trialists. They are now all gone. May his soul rest in perfect and eternal peace.”

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe said Mlangeni never demanded status as a leader.

Speaking on SAfm, Motlanthe said he fondly remembered Mlangeni who as a child took himself to school, going so far as to raise money for his education by working as a golf caddy.

“He was a good golfer with a handicap of 14,” Motlanthe said, adding that he would always remember his problem-solving in the ANC structures.

