Police re-enlisting former officers to fill capacity amid Covid-19

In a bid to increase police capacity, the SA Police Service has announced it will be re-enlisting trained and skilled police officers who left the service on the ranks of Constable, Sergent and Warrant Officer.

Police say the decision to re-enlist former officers is an attempt to improve staffing levels of police in order for the organisation to fulfil its mandate to fight crime as well as keep citizens safe.

The re-enlisting of former officers was due to the organisation losing officers due to “various reasons” including retirement. Enlisted candidates will be posted in areas where there was an identified shortage of members.

Units such as family violence, child protection, sexual offences, public order policing, the taxi violence unit, murder and robbery unit are some of the units where newly enlisted candidates will be placed.

In a statement, police said: “The SAPS, therefore, appeals to former police officers who left the service with a clean record, had been appointed as members in the organisation in terms of South African Police Service Act 68 of 1995, serving on the rank of constable, sergeant and warrant officer.”

Prospective candidates should meet the following requirements:

Have successfully completed basic police training and relevant functional police training courses, where applicable

Have a good disciplinary and attendance record during their former employment in the South African Police Service

Be in possession of at least a Grade 12 (Senior Certificate) or higher qualification;

Have at least a valid light motor vehicle license (code B);

Submit themselves to a medical examination as determined by the national commissioner;

Undergo a psychological assessment as determined by the national commissioner and be found to comply with the profile of a police official

Not have any tattoo marks of which will be visible when wearing a uniform and not be irreconcilable with the objectives of the service;

Have no previous criminal convictions, and/or pending criminal, disciplinary cases and such person shall allow his or her fingerprints to be taken and allow background enquiries to be made;

Not have been declared unfit to possess a firearm;

Be prepared to be deployed based on the needs of the service which may include having to relocate at one’s own expense and or to accept a post away from one’s current place of residence that could result in reasonable travelling;

Not be involved in any business or activity that will be in conflict of interest with the integrity of the service; and

Be willing to undergo a refresher course or any other training as determined by the national commissioner.

Applications of former members who have left the service under any of the following circumstances will NOT be considered for re-enlistment.

Members who have reached retirement age (early retirement – or compulsory retirement age);

Members who have been dishonourably discharged or dismissed;

Members who have left the service pending the completion of a disciplinary enquiry and/or criminal proceedings;

Members who have left the service due to severance package, ill-health or retirement as a result of a medical boarding; and

Members who left the service more than 10 (ten) years ago.

