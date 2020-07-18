WATCH: South Africa says goodbye to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs

South Africans will today say goodbye to Julian Stobbs, known as one half of the famous Dagga Couple, who was murdered at his home near Lanseria just over a week ago.

According to police, robbers had entered the couple’s property and shot Stobbs in his bedroom, before making off with their cellphones and other property.

His funeral is taking place in Johannesburg today, and due to Covid-19 regulations prohibiting large gatherings, the family have agreed to have his final farewell live streamed.

You can watch Stobbs’ funeral below:

Stobbs and his partner Myrtle Clarke shot to infamy in 2010, when they were arrested for drug possession and dealing. This arrest kickstarted their five year-long battle to see dagga use legalised which went all the way to the Constitutional Court.

The couple started the Non-Profit Organisation Fields of Green For All, which sought to give a voice to concerns around drug policy reform, specifically focused on the use of cannabis and related products. This eventually led to the legalisation of cannabis for personal use in 2018.

The past week saw constant flow of people from all races and creeds that came to give their respects to the man that was instrumental in the legalisation of cannabis in South Africa, with pictures and mementos being left on the couple’s smallholding.

