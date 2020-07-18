Society 18.7.2020 11:49 am

WATCH: South Africa says goodbye to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs

Earl Coetzee
WATCH: South Africa says goodbye to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs

People pay their respects at a small gathering for people to pay their respects to Julian Stobbs at the Jazz Farm in Lanseria, 8 July 2020. Julian was a half of the well known Dagga Couple that were instrumental in changing the laws regarding Cannabis and its use in South Africa. He was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery recently. Picture: Neil McCartney

One of the most instrumental campaigners for the legalisation of dagga for personal use is being laid to rest in Johannesburg after he was murdered a week ago.

South Africans will today say goodbye to Julian Stobbs, known as one half of the famous Dagga Couple, who was murdered at his home near Lanseria just over a week ago.

According to police, robbers had entered the couple’s property and shot Stobbs in his bedroom, before making off with their cellphones and other property.

His funeral is taking place in Johannesburg today, and due to Covid-19 regulations prohibiting large gatherings, the family have agreed to have his final farewell live streamed.

You can watch Stobbs’ funeral below:

 

Stobbs and his partner Myrtle Clarke shot to infamy in 2010, when they were arrested for drug possession and dealing. This arrest kickstarted their five year-long battle to see dagga use legalised which went all the way to the Constitutional Court.

The couple started the Non-Profit Organisation Fields of Green For All, which sought to give a voice to concerns around drug policy reform, specifically focused on the use of cannabis and related products. This eventually led to the legalisation of cannabis for personal use in 2018.

The past week saw constant flow of people from all races and creeds that came to give their respects to the man that was instrumental in the legalisation of cannabis in South Africa, with pictures and mementos being left on the couple’s smallholding.

Read more about Stobbs and Clarke, and their fight for legal cannabis use here.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Farm attack stats actually down say police as farmers are called to ‘arm themselves’ 10.7.2020
Mourners pay their last respects to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs 8.7.2020
Stop us going from bread basket to basket case, Ramaphosa 4.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding

Business News Taxis now have to fit ‘window jammers’ to keep air flowing

Courts Remove ‘public enemy’ Dudu Myeni immediately, Outa asks court

Government ‘Leave no one behind’, Ramaphosa tells public imbizo as 3m out of jobs

Load Shedding Stages 1 and 2 load shedding in store for Thursday


today in print

Read Today's edition