Zindzi Mandela laid to rest

Just days after her passing, South African Ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela was buried at the Fourways Memorial Park on Friday morning.

Speaking to the SABC on Thursday, her son Zondwa Mandela confirmed that his mother’s final resting place is next to that of her own mother, anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who died in 2018.

Earlier this week, Zondwa also revealed that his mother had tested positive for Covid-19 on the day of her passing.

However, the family was still waiting for the autopsy report that will clarify what the exact cause of death was.

The 59-year-old passed away at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has urged all those who wish to share their condolences with the family to rather visit the foundation’s office, located at 107 Central Street, Houghton, to sign the condolence book in the reception area.

Considering the global health crisis, we ask that those who would like to send condolences to the Mandela family on the passing of Ambassador Zindzi Mandela, please rather come to the Foundation to sign the condolence book in the reception area. 107 Central Street, Houghton. pic.twitter.com/ExJw28Tsec — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) July 16, 2020

