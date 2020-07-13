A queen’s royal sendoff for Noloyiso Sandile

A steadfast matriarch, great leader and a woman of valour, who was a mother to the whole AmaRharhabe nation, was how Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe yesterday described the late Queen Noloyiso Sandile.

Accorded a special official funeral by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Sandile widow of King Maxhoba Sandile was given a royal sendoff at the Mngqesha Great Place near King William’s Town, with mourners including traditional leaders.

Sandile, 56, who for several years held the reigns as regent queen, died of Covid-19 at the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in East London.

After consultation with AmaRharhabe royal family, Prince Xhanti Sigcawu of the Gcaleka royal family wasted no time in announcing Prince Jonguxolo Vululwandle Sandile, 28, as the new king.

Explaining the royal succession process to The Citizen, Sigcawu said: “We are now officially lodging papers to government, informing relevant departments: the Presidency, premier’s office and Cogta [department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs], of the decision by the royal family, for government to recognise and process the king’s new role accordingly – covering such issues as budget, allowances and vehicles for him to be able to work effectively.

“There is no age limit in becoming a king. Once you are above 18 years, you can lead, because you do not lead alone, but supported by the elders. “The decision rests with the royal family and the elders.”

Among his responsibilities, the new king is expected to lead and give guidance to 42 heads of traditional councils, senior traditional leaders and 300 headmen in his jurisdiction. Delivering a eulogy on behalf of Ramaphosa, Mantashe said the late queen was “not a mother to her children alone, but a mother to the whole AmaRharharbe nation”. Said Mantashe: “Her home was not enclosed by four walls, but was in the community, among her people.

“Her life has been tragically cut short. But even in death, she continues to impart a positive legacy to our nation. “We have lost a great leader and a steadfast matriarch of the most noble character.

“She succumbed to the devastating virus that is sweeping across our country. I wish to thank the royal family for disclosing her condition. “At a time when so many … live in fear and uncertainty, we have to break any stigma that exists around the coronavirus, so that the ill and the vulnerable can be cared for, loved and supported. “Coronavirus is a very real threat to us all.

But becoming infected with this respiratory disease is nothing to be ashamed of, nor is it any reason to discriminate against others.

“As a family your actions will serve to encourage respect, tolerance and acceptance, virtues the late queen stood for.”

Mantashe said Sandile was “a woman of valour, from a long and illustrious royal line and was the daughter of the late King Cyprian Bhekuzulu kaSolomon and the sister of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini.

When she assumed the throne in 2011, Mantashe said, the time was “the most difficult”. “It could not have been easy to be elevated to a position of leadership at such a time,” he said.

“She was grief-stricken, mourning her husband, and her children were still young. Yet, she clearly understood her duty to her family and to her people.”

In tribute to Queen Sandile, Mantashe said, government would “continue to engage with the National House of Traditional Leaders to overcome outdated cultural practices and laws that are discriminatory towards women and girls”. Mantashe: “The hallmark of progressive leadership is being able to move with the times.

“By adapting to the demands of modern society, while firmly retaining proud traditions passed down through the centuries, the institution of traditional leadership will continue to thrive and retain the confidence of the people,” said Mantashe.

