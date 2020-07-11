Special official funeral declared for AmaRharhabe Kingdom Queen Noloyiso Sandile

The late regent of the royal house of the amaRharhabe, Her Majesty Queen Noloyiso Sandile will receive a special official funeral, the president has declared.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that Queen Noloyiso will receive a Special Official Funeral Category 1 as a final farewell.

Queen Noloyiso, who was wife to the late AmaRharhabe King Maxhoba Sandile, died at Cecilia Makhiwane Hospital in East London of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

She was 56-years-old.

Queen Noloyiso was born Nomusa Zulu to late Zulu King Cyprian Bhekuzulu ka Solomon, who is the father of King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu.

She married AmaRharhabe King Maxhoba Sandile in 1988.

Following his death in 2011, Queen Noloyiso ascended to the throne as the acting queen until her son, Prince Jonguxolo Sandile, came of age.

Ramaphosa described the late queen as “a bastion of traditional values” and “an inspiring and principled leader”.

Other tributes have described her as an active ambassador of cultural heritage and a distinguished leader.

The presidential declaration includes that the national flag fly at halfmast on Saturday and Sunday – the day on which she will be laid to rest.

The special official funeral will take place at the Mngqesha Great Place in King William’s Town.

