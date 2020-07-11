Society 11.7.2020 05:19 pm

Special official funeral declared for AmaRharhabe Kingdom Queen Noloyiso Sandile

News24 Wire
Special official funeral declared for AmaRharhabe Kingdom Queen Noloyiso Sandile

Queen Noloyiso Sandile, a reigning queen of the AmaRharhabe nation in the Eastern Cape, died on Wednesday at the age of 56, of Covid-19. Picture: Twitter / @MbuyiseniNdlozi

She married AmaRharhabe King Maxhoba Sandile in 1988.

The late regent of the royal house of the amaRharhabe, Her Majesty Queen Noloyiso Sandile will receive a special official funeral, the president has declared.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that Queen Noloyiso will receive a Special Official Funeral Category 1 as a final farewell.

Queen Noloyiso, who was wife to the late AmaRharhabe King Maxhoba Sandile, died at Cecilia Makhiwane Hospital in East London of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

She was 56-years-old.

Queen Noloyiso was born Nomusa Zulu to late Zulu King Cyprian Bhekuzulu ka Solomon, who is the father of King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu.

She married AmaRharhabe King Maxhoba Sandile in 1988.

Following his death in 2011, Queen Noloyiso ascended to the throne as the acting queen until her son, Prince Jonguxolo Sandile, came of age.

Ramaphosa described the late queen as “a bastion of traditional values” and “an inspiring and principled leader”.

Other tributes have described her as an active ambassador of cultural heritage and a distinguished leader.

The presidential declaration includes that the national flag fly at halfmast on Saturday and Sunday – the day on which she will be laid to rest.

The special official funeral will take place at the Mngqesha Great Place in King William’s Town.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mpumalanga funeral parlours in grave danger as armed gangs hit three in one week 6.7.2020
Family in limbo as elderly mother’s body lies at funeral parlour 9.5.2020
What I learned from a funeral during lockdown 5.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Struggle stalwart Tom Manthata succumbs to Covid-19

Motoring News AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence

Crime Zuma seemed unhappy with Gupta investigation, former DG tells Zondo commission

Motoring News How fast? Faulty speed camera clocks Ford Focus at 703 km/h

Government DPE shoots down pilots’ proposal to retain more staff at SAA


today in print

Read Today's edition