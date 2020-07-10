Queen Noloyiso Sandile to receive official funeral, Ramaphosa announces

In a statement released on Friday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa announced amaRharhabe Queen Noloyiso Sandile, the sister of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, is to receive a special official funeral.

The queen, widow of the late King Maxhobha Sandile, passed away on Wednesday at the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in East London on Wednesday at the age of 56.

“The President has described the late queen as a bastion of traditional values and an inspiring and principled leader of the amaRharhabe who remain engaged in legal processes to secure recognition as a kingdom.”

The Presidential declaration states that national flags will fly at half mast from Friday midnight until Sunday evening – the day of the funeral which will take place at the Mngqesha Great Place, King William’s Town.

“The President wishes the Royal Household and the amaRharhabe well as they prepare to bid farewell to a formidable leader and beloved Queen.”

On Thursday, it was announced that King Zwelithini was “heartbroken” that he could not save the life of his sister.

She was born Nomusa Zulu in Kwa Nongoma to the late Zulu monarch, Cyprian Bhekuzulu ka Solomon.

In 1988, at the age of 25, she married AmaRharhabe King Maxhoba’yakhawuleza Sandile in Bhisho.

Following the death of her husband in 2011, she was crowned acting queen – a position she was meant to hold until her son, Jonguxolo Sandile, came of age.

Zulu royal family spokesperson and Sandile’s brother, Mbonisi kaBhekuzulu, said Zwelithini tried to save his sister’s life.

“It is sad news indeed to us as the family and the entire Zulu nation and to the AmaRharhabe kingdom. My king tried his level best to assist his sick sister but could not save her. He is heartbroken. This is a blow to the country, Zulu nation and the AmaRharhabe nation.”

– News24 and Citizen reporter

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.