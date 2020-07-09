Society 9.7.2020 01:55 pm

‘I will always remember your generosity of spirit’ – Mashatile gives tribute to late wife

News24 Wire
ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile paid tribute to his wife, Manzi, during her funeral on Thursday morning, describing her as a pillar in his life both in the struggle against apartheid and when he moved into government.

Mashatile’s wife died after a long illness on Sunday, the ANC said in a statement.

Her death came days after the ANC treasurer general buried his 82-year-old mother, Marriam Nomvula Mashatile.

Speaking at the funeral, Mashatile described his wife as the caregiver of the family. He said Manzi made sure all their children and those of their siblings got an education.

“I will always remember you for your generosity of spirit, always giving and expecting nothing in return,” he said.

Mashatile said during his time in the struggle for the country’s liberation Manzi supported him and continued her support during his time in government.

“There are no words to thank you for the support you gave me in the struggle and years I spent in government and in the ANC serving our people. When days were tough and nights darker, I knew the warm loving home to look forward to and to retreat to. You were always a loving wife, always tolerant and supporting. I celebrate your life and honour you forever,” he said.

Mashatile said she lived a short but full life.

“You have done so much for the period that God allowed you to live. Go now my love to where there is in store for you the crown of righteousness,” he added.

He thanked her doctors and nurses at the Sunninghill Hospital for caring for her, and also thanked his fellow comrades in the ANC for their support.

