The iconic South African actress Mary Twala, who died aged 80 on Saturday, is being laid to rest in Soweto.

The service is being held at Grace Bible Church in Soweto, and is being streamed live on several platforms, including her son Somizi Mhlongo’s Twitter account.

You can watch the proceedings here:

The feed is courtesy of thebar. magazine.

