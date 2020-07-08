 
 
Inclusion of refugees is ‘key to counter xenophobia’

Society 2 hours ago

Experts are concerned about the plight of foreign nationals suffering from lack of access to services during the lockdown period.

Eric Naki
08 Jul 2020
05:10:07 AM
Inclusion of refugees is 'key to counter xenophobia'

Congolese foreign nationals can be seen waiting to recieve food parcels from the DRC Embassy in Arcadia, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A new dialogue is under way to help integrate foreign nationals with South Africans to counter xenophobia and ensure harmony in the country. This emerged during a webinar dialogue by various social cohesion groups this week. They are concerned about the plight of foreign nationals suffering from lack of access to services during the lockdown period. They noted that, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 7.8 million people around the world had fled their homes. Turkey was the number one host, with Pakistan second, followed by Uganda, Sudan and Germany. They were also concerned that home...

