NDZ and Jacob Zuma’s daughter in UIF dispute with Urban Moyo workers

Society 4 mins ago

The irate employees, who asked to remain anonymous, told of how they went without salaries since 27 March. The establishment disputes this.

Eric Naki
04 Jul 2020
05:05:17 AM
Urban Moyo restaurant in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: Facebook

A restaurant co-owned by Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube, daughter of Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and former president Jacob Zuma, is embroiled in a bitter dispute with her employees. The workers claim some of them have not received their Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) benefits and those who did, received it “in dribs and drabs”. But Zuma-Ncube’s business partner denied that there was anything untoward, saying the fault lay with government and that the business even made emergency payments to workers from their own pockets until the UIF came though. Minister Dlamini-Zuma is the face of the Covid-19 state...

