Cops open hearts and wallets to 7-year-old allegedly raped by three relatives in Kimberley

Kimberley police officers “emotionally affected” by the case of a 7-year-old girl, alleged to have been raped by her stepfather and two other male relatives, opened up their hearts and wallets to try and alleviate some of the child’s trauma.

On Tuesday, a group of police officers went the house of the guardian in whose care the little girl has been placed in Greenpoint in Kimberley to hand over money.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien, the officers handed over money to purchase soft toys, blankets and sweets for the girl and her guardian.

The girl was allegedly raped, since January 2020, by her stepfather, and two other male relatives.

“The [girl’s] trauma and suffering affected the members emotionally resulting in them reaching out to the victim,” provincial head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit in the Northern Cape, Brigadier Nicky Mills said.

Mills indicated that the police would assist the victim to obtain a birth certificate from Home Affairs.

He also warned perpetrators of sexual offences that police would ensure they are punished with the full might of the law.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.