Believe it or not, Afrikaans is black

Believe it or not, Afrikaans is blackSociety 1 hour ago
Considering the history of Afrikaans which far precedes its use as a language of oppression, and the fact that it is the third-most prevalent language in the country, Afrikaans could also be used as a tool to help bring South Africans together.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Tobacco wars: behind the scenes of Batsa’s urgent court application
Business News Vodacom ordered to hand over financial records on ‘Please Call Me’
Infection Updates 6 945 new Covid-19 cases reported for Tuesday
Breaking News NDZ granted leave to appeal judgement against lockdown regulations
Politics Financial woes at Luthuli House again as June salaries will be paid late