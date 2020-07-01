 
 
New hope for those denied relief grant

Society 1 hour ago

Sassa has requested an update to their database to review the declined applicants for the R350 relief grant, before referring them to the appeal process

Sonri Naidoo
01 Jul 2020
05:00:09 AM
Archive photo: Barbara Maregele / GroundUp

The South African Social Security Agency was reviewing Covid-19 declined grant applications due to the high number of declined applicants captured. Sassa was paying out R350 grants to those who were unemployed and those who had no form of income since the pandemic. The grant was also available to poor people who were negatively affected by the lockdown. These groups were expected to apply for the grant, which was paid out from the month of May. According to Sassa CEO Totsie Memela, 85% of the applicants did not meet the criteria because the database showed they qualified or were receiving...

