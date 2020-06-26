WATCH: Superhero SuperMash uses his powers to feed needy children

South Africa’s seven-year-old child superhero sensation Prince Mashawana has lived up to his fictional title SuperMash, with YouTube showing a video of his latest campaign – collecting tons of food parcels destined for needy children affected by Covid-19.

In the few minutes of the clip, Mashawana is seen in a large warehouse, dressed up in a brightly coloured costume, using a sanitiser.

He is then joined by three other children, assembling food parcels donated by government, business and individuals. A van soon pulls up and the food is packed up, ready for delivery.

“You can be your own hero,” maintains Mashawana.

He introduces himself as SuperMash, arguably “the first black child superhero in Africa”.

He said: “I am now giving away food parcels to kids who are affected by Covid-19.

“Stay safe at home and always use a sanitiser.”

You can be your own hero #supermash pic.twitter.com/smADvEhEdl — Super Mash (@SuperMash4) June 15, 2020

A fictional superhero created by artist Jolinda Nel for a comic, Mashawana wants to “encourage young kids to see themselves as heroes in their own right”.

In pursuit of ways to overcome the various challenges young people face, SuperMash has become the friend able to give them the power to become a superhero.

The concept goes like this: Once they put on the SuperMash costume, super powers can be unleashed through mystery and imagination that encourage good thoughts – leading to good behaviour.

SuperMash uses his powers to influence and alter the way in which a child overcomes challenges – at the same time inducing self-confidence and growth.

Power within themselves and assuming a great responsibility that compels them to grow emotionally is at the core of SuperMash, who helps them discover their own strengths, which may lead to them believing they have the purpose to boost their self-awareness – encouraging behaviour that is rewarding.

An ability to find self-confidence is what the character seeks to teach children.

SuperMash is a special character who is given common challenges and draws inspiration to overcome those challenges.

The storylines in the comics dig into many emotionally challenging issues facing young South Africans today, such as adapting to entirely new living environments and learning how to read and write, as well as self-confidence issues.

“I wanted to see a superhero with stories that are more like real life,” says Mashawana. “Young people in Mzansi have a lot of challenges. I thought it would be fun to have stories and a hero about that.”

The youngster has had support from his parents: mother, Lerato Zah and father Collen Mashawana. They are both amazed at their son’s creativity and entrepreneurship.

“It’s been fascinating to watch someone so young develop something like this,” said Collen.

