Society 24.6.2020 04:06 pm

SA trademark department weighs in on ‘Black Lives Matter’ trademarking

Citizen reporter
SA trademark department weighs in on ‘Black Lives Matter’ trademarking

A woman wearing a face mask takes part in a march during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2020. REUTERS/IKim Kyung-Hoon

Attorney Udi Pillay says the common understanding is that a trademark is defined as distinguishing one entity’s business from another.

A businessman from the United Kingdom (UK) applied to trademark “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe” at the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) early this month and the South African trademark department has weighed in on why this is being done.

Udi Pillay, senior associate and attorney at Adams and Adams, said the UK businessman, Georgios Demetriou, wanted to trademark the phrases for various clothing goods.

Protests have been seen around the world regarding the murder of George Floyd and against racism. Pillay said Demetriou wanted to use the final words of Floyd, “I can’t breathe” for a wider range of goods, classes, including fundraising for charity, charity wristbands, and articles of clothing.

“The applicant indicated that his intention is to secure the trademarks and to launch a non-profit organisation to help disadvantaged children. If the trademarks proceed to grant, he wishes to seek a royalty fee from other entities that wish to use the phrases in the UK.”

Pillay explained that the common understanding is that a trademark is defined as distinguishing one entity’s business from another.

“The same must serve as a badge of origin. It is suggested that the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ does not fall into the above definition.

“In this regard, it is believed that that phrase does not serve as a badge of origin to any particular entity, but is a social and campaigning movement and not viewed by others as a brand.”

Demetriou is not the first person to attempt to trademark the phrases. The World Trade Mark Review said they had received a number of trademark applications filed in Europe, the UK, and in the United States.

The filings have been widely criticised and Pillay said they arguably have been made in bad faith and is contrary to public morality.

She said there had been no indication of any application to register the phrases in South Africa, and the likelihood of a successful application is slim.

“Section 10(12) of the Trade Marks Act prohibits the registration of a mark of which the use would be contra bonos mores (contrary to public policy or morals) or likely give offense to any class of persons.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Alfred Ntombela addresses Showmax Schuster saga 23.6.2020
US authorities probe noose found in black NASCAR racer’s garage 23.6.2020
Does BLM resonate with South Africans? 18.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News On the fiery pursuit of Guinness glory

Covid-19 People are lockdown-weary and getting reckless, professor says

Education Education dept gazettes new directions for 2020 matric exams

Society Satanic Church founder was a sangoma before finding his ‘inner Satanic nature’

Breaking News SA unemployment rate jumps to record highs (before virus hit)


today in print

Read Today's edition