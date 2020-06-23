Satanic Church steps into the ring and aims to educate the public

In an effort to educate other people on an alternative church, co-founder of the Satanic Church Riaan Swiegelaar says the church, which does not believe in Satan, intends to do provide a different way of doing things as opposed to today’s normalised churches.

He said he wanted to educate the public on what an above-board religious Satanist was.

“We review Satan as an archetype, that represents our potential that we can reach as human beings.”

The church’s main focus is to educate the public while practising various rituals which are designed for self-empowerment.

There are weekly as well as monthly rituals which will be performed by congregants of the church. One of the rituals will be to write their desires or what they want to be banished on a piece of paper in order to simulate it materialising.

While other church rituals include a right of passage into the afterlife, Swiegelaar says the church will be in contact with the police to ensure that criminal chance takers will not use the church as an excuse for crimes.

“We’re negotiating so that such crimes be reported.”

He said the church would strongly negotiate for crimes to be reported while forensic tests and other tests are done to ensure the law castrated those committing felonies.

Instead of the traditional setup of a pastor in a pulpit, Swiegelaar said their church planned to do things differently by having all congregants or followers part of the ceremony.

Modern Satanism is, in essence, atheism, with a specific difference.

The church’s co-founders, Swiegelaar and Adri Norton, explained: “The big difference between identifying as an atheist, which in essence is saying ‘I believe in nothing’ translates to ‘I stand for nothing’ as oppose to saying ‘I am a Satanist’ which in itself translates to saying, ‘This is what I stand for’. Satan symbolises action. In South Africa, inaction is the norm, hence why our country is in the state it is. In South Africa, we would certainly gain should individuals stand up for their beliefs and take action for what is right. Calling out injustices is an expression of one’s Satanic belief.”

News of the first Satanic church in the country set off a fleet of reactions on social media.

'Christians' bla bla… Just join the #SatanicChurch and leave Christians out of it. pic.twitter.com/6GqSMHzWOj — SITHALE✍???? (@SithaleKgaogelo) June 23, 2020

The #SatanicChurch says it wants to tell the story from Satan's side in the fairness of justice pic.twitter.com/Gh7eslj4pL — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) June 23, 2020

Why #SatanicChurch comes up just after Coronavirus? Kahle kahle what is going on in this Country… pic.twitter.com/VOz8qMehQb — Mfundoyakhe Shezi ???????? (@Mfundoyakhe_S) June 23, 2020

Someone please explain what’s going on? When they refer to #SatanicChurch are they talking about our rituals and beliefs????? pic.twitter.com/f2N1gbAKUz — NeliswaSharpay (@sharpay_za) June 23, 2020

It’s funny how this #SatanicChurch is gonna make most Christians commit a sin by being judgemental towards people who will follow the satanic church….how ironic ????????????????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/spUB2EQ570 — Deco_012???????????????? (@Ipeleng012) June 23, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.