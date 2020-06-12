Society 12.6.2020 07:40 pm

SA Muslims will not be embarking on hajj due to virus, council says

News24 Wire
SA Muslims will not be embarking on hajj due to virus, council says

Muslim worshippers circumambulate the sacred Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site, on March 13, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

Due to some of the lockdown restrictions, such as the closure of borders, South African Muslims who were planning on embarking on hajj, will no longer be able to do so.

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHC) has announced the due to the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africans will not embark on the 1441/2020 hajj.

Due to some of the lockdown restrictions, such as the closure of borders, South African Muslims who were planning on embarking on hajj, will no longer be able to do so.

On Wednesday, the SAHC met with the department of international relations and cooperation to discuss the possibility of hajj under the current Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

“Based on the closures of our borders, the curtailment of international travel and issues pertaining to Covid-19, it is with regret that we inform South African-accredited Hujaaj that South African pilgrims will not be able to embark on the 1441/2020 hajj,” the council said in its statement.

The pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia was scheduled to take place between 28 July and 2 August. The council added any applicable refunds would be paid out.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Parents ‘don’t have to sign indemnity forms for child to return to class’ 12.6.2020
Court orders CT deeds office to reopen amid severe Covid-19 closure delays 12.6.2020
Mboweni hints at zero-based budgeting 12.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calendar

Crime Limpopo cops receive hefty sentences for smuggling stolen cars to Botswana

Crime Joburg taxi boss dies in hail of bullets

Personal Finance Increasing number of people struggling with car instalments 

Crime Thulamela mayor’s son tells of kidnapping ordeal


today in print

Read Today's edition