Don’t blame all of GBV on alcohol

Don’t blame all of GBV on alcoholSociety 1 hour ago
Alcohol cannot take all the blame for the recent cases of GBV, but rather we must start dismantling the systems of patriarchy.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calendar
Crime Limpopo cops receive hefty sentences for smuggling stolen cars to Botswana
Crime Joburg taxi boss dies in hail of bullets
Personal Finance Increasing number of people struggling with car instalments
Crime Thulamela mayor’s son tells of kidnapping ordeal