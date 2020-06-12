 
 
Don’t blame all of GBV on alcohol

Society 1 hour ago

Alcohol cannot take all the blame for the recent cases of GBV, but rather we must start dismantling the systems of patriarchy.

Eric Naki
12 Jun 2020
03:25:59 PM
Don't blame all of GBV on alcohol

Gender-based violence.

The recent uptick in cases of gender-based violence cannot solely be attributed to the resumption of the sale of alcohol, but is rather part of an ongoing social problem worsened by the current lockdown. According to gender research expert Prof. Antje Schuhmann from Wits School of Social Sciences, similar lockdowns elsewhere have generated a global spike in violence against women and femicide. This was likely to have impacted on the domestic relationships between the men and women, not only in South Africa but globally. Under the lockdown women found themselves locked up with perpetrators, who were most likely family members,...

