Hindu Unity Movement calls on government to help struggling Hindu priests

The Hindu Unity Movement (HUM) has called “for some kind of assistance” from the government to help struggling Hindu priests to feed their families, reports Rising Sun Overport.

The party’s national leader, Jayraj Bachu, has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighting the plight of Hindu priests.

“It has been brought to our attention that some priests are struggling financially and desperately need assistance. We are making an urgent appeal to President Ramaphosa if the government could find a way to include our struggling Hindu priests in the government’s Covid-19 relief programmes that are there to help the poor,” he said.

Their priests form a pillar of Hindu society. By and large priests are highly respected by the majority of the Hindu community due to the many vital roles they play in the upliftment of Hindu society.

“Fundamentally, priests help Hindus towards God realisation which is the purpose of human birth on Earth. Spiritual advancement is the key to the progress of civilisation,” Bachu added.

He pointed out that priests play an important role in moral regeneration.

“Furthermore, priests, among other important tasks, pray for the sick, and offer free counselling services to the needy including those inflicted by marital problems, family violence and women and children abuse, alcohol and drug abuse, etc. Priests therefore provide essential services,” he explained.

He stated that priests normally conduct Hindu rites and rituals, including funeral ceremonies and weddings. They also conduct regular Hindu religious services and satsanghs and perform at Hindu festival observances involving large crowds.

In return for their services, priests normally receive a donation (dakshana) for performing their tasks. They do not earn a regular salary.

“The imposition of the lockdown in South Africa since the end of March has impacted negatively on the livelihood of Hindu priests. The majority of our priests are sole breadwinners and some kind of financial assistance to help our struggling priests would be greatly appreciated,” he concluded.

