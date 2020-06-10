 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Baby dumping increases under lockdown hardships

Society 1 hour ago

The number of abandoned babies has risen by 80% during lockdown according to unofficial figures, and child welfare experts expect the trend to continue as times get tougher.

Rorisang Kgosana
10 Jun 2020
05:01:20 AM
PREMIUM!
Baby dumping increases under lockdown hardships

Picture for illustration. Constable Nomsa Mashaba with an abandoned baby, 24 January 2019. Photo Supplied.

Child abandonment has increased by at least 80% during the lockdown as more expectant mothers experience financial uncertainty during the pandemic. According to the National Adoption Coalition of SA (Nacsa), the first week of the lockdown saw a surge in abandonment. This included hard abandonment, where a child is dumped in a bin, and soft abandonment, where the mother leaves the baby at a hospital after birth and disappears without a trace. “We have seen an 80% increase. There were 13 abandonments in the period of February/March and 23 in the period of April/May. We expect this to continue,” said...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Lockdown sees SMMEs countrywide suffer, survey finds 10.6.2020
This is not the time to play games with the lives of babies 10.6.2020
Cops close Dainfern Golf Club as only professionals allowed to play 9.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Eish! ‘We’ll be back’: Italy prison escapees promise to return

World Why the US is experiencing a coronavirus plateau

Health Surviving the virus ‘doesn’t guarantee you’re immune’

World Bail set at $1 million for US police officer charged in Floyd death

Education Gauteng teacher who allegedly threatened to put knee on pupils’ necks, to face hearing


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.