 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Black consciousness movement could see revival in SA

Society 4 mins ago

The BC concept lost its spark after the death of Steve Biko, who led the movement in the ’70s.

Eric Naki
08 Jun 2020
06:36:10 AM
PREMIUM!
Black consciousness movement could see revival in SA

Image: iStock. Montreal, Canada - July 13, 2016.

The George Floyd killing in the US could give incentive to ongoing moves to revive the almost moribund black consciousness (BC) movement in South Africa as former liberation activists unite beyond party lines to fight racism and white domination. The BC concept lost its spark after the death of Steve Biko, who led the movement in the ’70s. Former BC activist Saths Cooper, president of the Azanian Peoples Organisation (Azapo) from 1985 to 1986, said they shared the same objectives with the US civil rights movement: to fight white domination and oppression based on their skin colour. This was despite...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
We need to stop whitewashing black death 8.6.2020
‘Burn down racism’: World rallies against George Floyd’s death 6.6.2020
‘Over-enthusiasm’ needs to be addressed, Ramaphosa 6.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Spike in positive Covid cases puts more Joburg neighbourhoods on government watchlist

Business ANC’s Duarte raises the question of the ‘white economy’ in post Covid-19 SA

Courts Liberty Fighters to battle on against state’s ‘weird’ appeal of anti-lockdown judgment

Infection Updates Covid-19 cases shoot up by huge record 3,267 to 40,792

World Memorial service to be held for Floyd, officers in court


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.