Group of matrics calls on Bishops to condemn racism and oppression

Some matric pupils at Cape Town’s Bishops Diocesan College have compiled a list of demands they want to be met that deals mainly with the oppression of minorities.

They are also calling on the school to condemn racism.

“We demand an official statement from the school condemning racism and all oppression of minorities and vulnerable groups as well as acknowledging its history of racism and negligence in dealing with societal issues,” read point 11 of the widely circulated statement.

They are also demanding the hair policy be done away with, that isiXhosa be expanded at the school, and the syllabus be decolonised.

“Historical events such as colonialism and apartheid can no longer be taught as historically neutral, but must be recognised as what they were: the invasion and terrorisation of native African and non-white people. This should apply to the prep and college.”

The group wants a safe space for people of colour and no white people be allowed to enter it as well as a LGBT+ pride club.

Comment was not immediately available from the principal, Guy Pearson, who is apparently retiring.

The veracity of the letter has not yet been established with any of its writers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.