Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95

Top ANC members and other party leaders spoke glowing words to praise ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni as his celebrated his 95th birthday Saturday with President Cyril Ramaphosa describing him as a “national asset”, an “ANC mentor, guide and an important critic”.

Ramaphosa along with former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe and other guests such as National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise, IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, among others, paid tribute to Mlangeni. Several members of the Cabinet attended the webinar and said a few words.

Mlangeni’s family, comrades and friends gathered and celebrated the day at his Soweto home, marked by the cutting of a giant cake.

Mlangeni, a former Robben Island prisoner who spent 26 years in jail, is the last of the Rivonia Trialists after Denis Goldberg died recently. He was famous as a humble “backroom boy” of the struggle who deliberately preferred no high office prior to his jailing and after his release but to stay at the back of the queue.

Ramaphosa describes Mlangeni as a man with a sharp mind who at old age enjoyed “beautiful walks” on the golf course. He said Mlangeni had been a conscience to the ANC and supported the government whenever they did well but called them to order whenever they faulted.

“You did not hesitate to speak out when necessary,” Ramaphosa said. He said 26 years into democracy, the ANC government had still not met the people’s aspiration of a better life for all, a promise made in 1994.

Ramaphosa said Mlangeni’s life had been that of struggle and sacrifices, lived by the virtues of selflessness and unwavering commitment for the well-being of others. Ramaphosa said Mlangeni never sought “high flying positions in government and as a parliamentarian”.

Mbeki described the stalwart as a role model to him while Mlangeni himself said when he was young he never thought that he would reach the age of 50 never mind 95 years, but other people often told him was not the one to decide about his death date but God. Mlangeni’s son, Sello, thanked all the leaders who participated in the webinar adding that while his father was a role-model to Mbeki, in turn, Mbeki was Sello’s role model in exile.

Ramaphosa acknowledges the stalwart roles he played as an ANC activist before he was arrested appeared in the Rivonia Trial with several others, including Nelson Mandela. He said Mlangeni once disguised as a priest complete with a collar and gown but gave himself when the failed to pray before eating and smoked a cigarette to the surprise of those who were with him but unaware that he was underground.

He was born into the world of segregation and land dispassion and his parents were forced to become farm tenants and they worked on the potato farms in Bethal in the Eastern Transvaal now called Mpumalanga province. When he finished school he could not find a job because he did not carry dompas, which was obligatory to all black people wherever they went, otherwise risking being jailed.

Ramaphosa said Mlangeni fought for the attainment of dignity for all.

Motlanthe said Mlangeni never shied away from making “very difficult choices” including refusing to testify against his comrades at the Rivonia trial because he believed he fought for a just cause. As a result, he earned the respect of a cross-section of all South African leaders.

“In spite of his stature as ‘Isithwalandwe-Seaparankoe’ (a top ANC award) he never sought to be the chair of a portfolio committee or a cabinet position, but he was happy and content to lend support and guidance to other parliamentarians. You were a steady hand in law-making by parliament, you were at the forefront when duty calls but you preferred to be at the back when awards were dished out,” said Motlanthe.

He inspired many with his humbleness and lived a life of sacrifice and courage and continued to play an important role in sport at old age. He became a golf player after he retired from active politics.

Motlanthe said his humbleness was demonstrated by the fact that a patron of his foundation, Mlangeni interacted easily with the youth as equals rather than as an elder and struggle hero.

– ericn@citizen.co.za

