Covid-19 1.6.2020 06:24 am

Media has to play constructive role, webinar hears

Brian Sokutu
Media has to play constructive role, webinar hears

The virus pandemic is 'amplifying' the crises already casting a shadow on press freedom, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in its annual rankings. AFP/PATRICK BAZ

Pei said a responsible media should play ‘a constructive role’ in promoting global cooperation and fighting the pandemic together – putting people first.

With at least 5.5 million Covid-19 cases confirmed and over 351,866 deaths reported globally, the coronavirus pandemic continues to get priority coverage in media throughout the world.

Speakers at a webinar attended by South African and Chinese journalists told of the impact of news coverage in informing, educating, updating and addressing fears of affected individuals and nations.

The gathering, according to People’s Daily chief of international cooperation Zhang Pei, followed last year’s meeting hosted by Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) – an international forum for journalists to share experiences from their countries, with 205 media organisations from 95 countries participating, 49 from Africa.

“No one expected that, a year later, the coronavirus [could unleash] the most serious crises faced by the human race since the end of World War II,” said Pei.

Pei said a responsible media should play “a constructive role in promoting global cooperation and fighting the pandemic together – putting people first”.

He continued: “Promoting the humanitarian spirit, opposing racism and narrow nationalism, should be part of basic values we should all subscribe to.”

The BRNN was “willing … to provide African media support, cooperation, sharing of information and experience”.

“The pandemic teaches us, no matter how powerful a country is, it will become vulnerable to such a disaster,” Pei said. “It will not survive alone in this global battle. People need objective and accurate information and the role played by the media is more crucial than ever.

“A responsible media should play a constructive role in promoting global cooperation and fighting the pandemic together.”

Kirtan Bhana, founding editor of The Diplomatic Society, said Covid-19 had “a devastating effect on the media in South Africa – in particular the print”.

Said Bhana: “Many titles have had to shut down, with some staff enduring pay cuts – some losing their jobs. We now have to relook at how media is going to survive this outbreak.”

Other panellists included China Africa magazine chief reporter Albert Ni, China-Africa Institute senior researcher He Wenping, Independent Media group foreign editor Shannon Ebrahim and eNCA national assignment editor John Bailey.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SA coronavirus total increases to 30,967, with Covid-19 deaths now at 643 30.5.2020
Mixed reaction from spiritual leaders to relaxed rules for religious gatherings 27.5.2020
#Saveourchildren movement gains momentum 22.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa ‘Cook Off’: Zimbabwe’s film that defied all odds to reach Netflix

Covid-19 Rugby and soccer only likely to return at level 1, says department

Covid-19 Covid-19 testing backlog is 96,480, government confirms

Motoring News June petrol price increase expected, diesel rationing starts

Courts British American Tobacco to take legal action over cigarette ban


today in print

Read Today's edition