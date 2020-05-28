Juvenile centres in Western Cape to remain open as staff recover from virus

Western Cape juvenile centres with Covid-19 cases will not be shutting its doors, the department of social development has confirmed.

There are 18 reported staff cases across the Western Cape, with seven recoveries, the department’s spokesperson, Joshua Chigome, said on Thursday.

“Closure of these facilities is not required by the department of health and would not, in any event, be possible, given that these facilities are designed and purposed for accommodating sentenced children, and children with severe behavioural challenges,” Chigome said.

Of the 18 cases, 11 have been reported at Bonnytoun CYCC (child and youth care centre) in Kraaifontein, the Horison facility has three positive cases, Vredelus in Elsies River has one, Kraaifontein ROAR centre has two and Lindelani CYCC has one.

“To date, seven of these staff [members] have already returned to work,” Chigome added.

No residents have tested positive for Covid-19.

The department is currently not allowing any visitors into the centres. It is also keeping the number of staff to a minimum, to further reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus between staff.

Chigome said all facilities were fully compliant with the requirements set out by the departments of public service and administration, and labour, with the latter regularly monitoring the situation.

“Measures have been put in place in light of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“These measures include sanitising facilities three times a day, every day of the week, sanitising of vehicles, the provision of PPE (personal protective equipment) to all staff, testing and screening of all staff and residents every day, and the use of thermal scanners at entrances.”

