PICS: Queues for kilometres as 11,000 food parcels distributed in Pretoria

According to joint coordinator Yusuf Abramjee, queues started forming from 16:00, and at times it stretched for some 3km.

A local football stadium was filled with hundreds of people forming lines that continued into the shack settlement.

The distribution was a joint initiative by Meal SA, Operation SA, the South African National Zakah Fund, Pepkor, the Tshwane Muslim community, Valtrans, Foodline, Advance Cash & Carry, Kit Kat and others.

Abramjee said the need for food was “massive and people are desperate”.

“We have a crisis. Half of the people in Iterileng are foreigners and no one has received any help from government.”

Another coordinator Shakeel Amod said: “It all went well. We are happy to have made a difference to our neighbours in need.”

Community member Asgar Akoob, also a coordinator, said Wednesday’s distribution of food and sanitising products followed a previous distribution in Mooiplaas, Spruit, that saw to the needs of close to 10 000 recipients who turned out in a queue of close to 3km.

1/15 A man looks on as he queues at a football field in the early morning during a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, on May 20, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 2/15 A woman wearing a blanket printed with the logo of South African ruling party African National Congress (ANC) queues with residents at a football field in the early morning during a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, on May 20, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 3/15 Residents stand on top of an earth mound overlooking residents queuing at a football field in the early morning during a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, on May 20, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 4/15 Residents stand on top of an earth mound overlooking residents queuing at a football field in the early morning during a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, on May 20, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 5/15 A woman wearing a blanket printed with the South African national flag stands in line with other residents queueing for a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, on May 20, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 6/15 Residents stand in line queueing for a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, on May 20, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 7/15 Residents stand in line queueing for a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, on May 20, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 8/15 A man look towards a South African police officer trying to enforce social distancing as residents stand in line queueing for a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, on May 20, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 9/15 A woman carries a chair on her head after she queued for several hours to reach a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, on May 20, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 10/15 A woman carries a food hamper, masks, soap and sanitiser during a distribution organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, on May 20, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 11/15 A woman carries a chair on her head after she queued for several hours to reach a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, on May 20, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 12/15 A woman carries a chair on her head after she queued for several hours to reach a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, on May 20, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 13/15 A woman carries a stool on her head after she queued for several hours to reach a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, on May 20, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 14/15 A man grabs a loaf of bread at a distribution of food hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, on May 20, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) 15/15 A woman carries her child as she queues to reach a distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitiser organised by different charities at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, Pretoria, on May 20, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

Smiley Essa and Yusuf “Joe” Suliman thanked all the volunteers and donors. “Thank you for making a difference.”

Social cohesion advocate and humanitarian Catherine Constantinides said: “The power of civil society is felt at times such as these. We cannot discriminate when it comes to feeding our communities.

“Our people will die of hunger before they die of Covid-19 if we continue like this. I applaud this collective effort of solidarity.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.