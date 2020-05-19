Society 19.5.2020 10:48 pm

These are the guidelines to donate or deliver food parcels in Gauteng

News24 Wire
Beneficiaries walk away with food parcels at a food distribution at the Kwa Mai Mai area of the Johannesburg CBD, on May 4, 2020. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled a package of economic and social support measures worth more than $26 billion, of which about 10 percent is earmarked for aid to the poor. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

Those who wish to distribute directly to communities must first obtain authorisation from the department.

The Gauteng department of social development has outlined strict guidelines for the donation and distribution of food parcels in the province during lockdown.

Head of department Thembeni Mhlongo urged donors to deliver donations to the provincial food bank, situated at 30 Mandy Road, Reuven, Booysens.

Companies and organisations will be expected to present their addresses, registration numbers and donation contents.

Mhlongo said those who wish to distribute directly to communities must first obtain authorisation from the department.

“All applications to distribute donations should be submitted to the department no less than 48 hours before the envisaged distribution date. Upon receipt of the authorisation letter from the department, the organisation must inform a local police station prior to the delivery of food supplies,” said Mhlongo.

She said food relief must preferably be delivered to individual households and, if more than 50 beneficiaries are targeted, police must be informed 24 hours before the distribution date.

“A distribution plan must be drawn in consultation with the SAPS, metro police, SANDF and the department to ensure public order policing availability. Social distancing and sanitisation must be enforced.

“Distribution must be done in collaboration with the department or social development unit within a municipality. Expiry dates of food must be confirmed by government officials, and consumables without expiry dates must not be allowed for distribution,” Mhlongo said.

