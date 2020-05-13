Society 13.5.2020 10:58 pm

Gospel artist Malibongwe Gcwabe dies aged 55

Citizen reporter
Gospel star Malibongwe Gcwabe, who passed away aged 55 on 13 May 2020. Picture: twitter / @PopPulseSA

He was taken to hospital on Wednesday with chest pains.

Eastern Cape Gospel star Malibongwe Gcwabe has passed away.

Gcwabe was part of East London Gospel group Youth with Mission before venturing into his own solo career.

He was also the pastor of The Remnant Ministries.

Gcwabe released his first album, Umlilo, in 2002.

He later started his own music label Malibongwe Music Production.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Carina Koen.)

