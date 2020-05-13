Gospel artist Malibongwe Gcwabe dies aged 55

Eastern Cape Gospel star Malibongwe Gcwabe has passed away.

Gcwabe was part of East London Gospel group Youth with Mission before venturing into his own solo career.

He was also the pastor of The Remnant Ministries.

The Enkosi Bawo hitmaker was taken to hospital on Wednesday for chest related problems.https://t.co/wEyqS5YfGV — @dispatch_DD (@Dispatch_DD) May 13, 2020

Gcwabe released his first album, Umlilo, in 2002.

He later started his own music label Malibongwe Music Production.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Carina Koen.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.