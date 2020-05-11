Chinese businesses help ease the plight of needy with food parcels

Being selfless in helping people in need during the coronavirus outbreak, which has affected thousands in South Africa, is something China Mall director Robin Xu and several other members of the Chinese business community have taken to heart.

Over the weekend, Xu, joined by business colleagues, drove a truck full of food parcels through Soweto’s Pimville township to assist about 1,125 families in Ward 25, including needy Wits University students.

Adorned with a large banner on each side, with a message: “#WeLoveSouthAfrica” and emblazoned with the South African and People’s Republic of China flags, the truck, received at Pimville’s Nike Sports Centre by Ward 25 councillor Raynett Moabi and Wits University student Sithembiso Nhlapo, has been seen as being among several initiatives by business to address community hardship since the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Xu has been at the forefront of a campaign to ease the plight of needy families.

He said: “In order to get more people involved in the campaign, on 27 April, the All-Africa Association for Peaceful Reunification of China, South African Chinese Policing Forum and the South Africa China Economic and Trade Association initiated a campaign named #WeLoveSouthAfrica, calling for every Chinese person living in South Africa to make a commitment to contribute to this country by doing what they can for fellow South Africans.

“As Chinese people living in South Africa, we love this country and know that we are in this fight together with South Africa and its people.

“Many of us have contributed to the fight by taking good care of employees, making donations to the Solidarity Fund and helping out with people in need.

“Driven by one of Nelson Mandela’s inspiring thoughts: ‘when people are determined, they can overcome everything’, through our commitment and good deeds, we want to show our positivity and our love to this country and its people,” said Xu.

“There are many people who are suffering and equally making sacrifices, with a hope of bringing the situation under control.”

Moabi said she was “thankful to the Chinese business community” for the humanitarian gesture, saying “selected needy families in Ward 25” would benefit.

“We are here to thank the Chinese community for this donation and their good work in lending assistance to needy families who could not put food on the table,” Moabi said.

Nhlapo said: “This donation will go a long way in bringing relief to many families and needy students. This is much appreciated.”

