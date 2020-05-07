Nyanga, Crossroads residents overjoyed as Gift of the Givers hand out 400 food packs

Each parcel consisted of fruits, vegetables, milk and other essentials – able to feed a household for about a month. The humanitarian aid group’s project manager, Ali Sablay, told News24 that the team had a busy day.

“We have delivered food packs to Nyanga, Crossroads, and will head to Langa, before finishing in Cloetesville in Stellenbosch,” he explained.

“By the end of the day, we would have handed out 1 000 food packs across the Cape metropole,” he added.

Elderly residents couldn’t contain their joy as they received the much-needed donations. Cordelia Plaatjie from Crossroads told News24 that she didn’t have any food at home.

“There is nothing in my house at the moment, that’s why I am so glad I got this food today,” she said with a smile.

Madodana Makade of Nyanga said he would try to save his food for as long as possible.

“Normally my daughter would give me one or two potatoes and some rice to eat,” he said. “I’m very glad now, because I can keep this food and make myself something to eat.”

