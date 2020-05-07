Covid-19 7.5.2020 03:40 pm

Nyanga, Crossroads residents overjoyed as Gift of the Givers hand out 400 food packs

News24 Wire
Nyanga, Crossroads residents overjoyed as Gift of the Givers hand out 400 food packs

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman during an interview about what he deems his calling on November 15, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Thapelo Morebudi

Residents of Nyanga and Crossroads in Cape Town cheered as Gift of the Givers volunteers handed out 400 food packs in their communities on Wednesday.

Each parcel consisted of fruits, vegetables, milk and other essentials – able to feed a household for about a month. The humanitarian aid group’s project manager, Ali Sablay, told News24 that the team had a busy day.

“We have delivered food packs to Nyanga, Crossroads, and will head to Langa, before finishing in Cloetesville in Stellenbosch,” he explained.

“By the end of the day, we would have handed out 1 000 food packs across the Cape metropole,” he added.

Elderly residents couldn’t contain their joy as they received the much-needed donations. Cordelia Plaatjie from Crossroads told News24 that she didn’t have any food at home.

“There is nothing in my house at the moment, that’s why I am so glad I got this food today,” she said with a smile.

Madodana Makade of Nyanga said he would try to save his food for as long as possible.

“Normally my daughter would give me one or two potatoes and some rice to eat,” he said. “I’m very glad now, because I can keep this food and make myself something to eat.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gift of the Givers’ drive-thru coronavirus testing sites up, but you must meet the criteria 31.3.2020
Gift of the Givers to help hospitals with discounted Covid-19 tests 25.3.2020
Gift of the Givers pledges its support in fight against Covid-19, calls for donations 15.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO

Load Shedding De Ruyter says less likelihood of load shedding this winter

Crime Woman arrested after being caught on camera in k-word rant following car crash

Business News How was R5.5bn spent by SAA BRPs? Gordhan wants answers

Courts Court orders people quarantined at ‘appalling’ Groblersdal facility can leave


today in print

Read Today's edition