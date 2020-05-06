Destitute Limpopo mother of eight gets help – at last

The pleas of a Limpopo woman living in a dilapidated shack with eight children have caught the attention of two MECs, who offered to change her life for the better after her story appeared in The Citizen on Monday.

For the past three years, Regina Ramonyai of Mentz Ga-Shiloane, outside Turfloop in the Mankweng area, waited in vain for government to put a roof over her head, supply her with food parcels and social grants for herself, her children and grandchildren.

The 53-year-old woman’s life got worse after she suffered stroke a few years ago.

But things appear to be looking up, if interventions by the Limpopo provincial government are anything to go by.

“My life is now set to change for the better after The Citizen published my story,” said Ramonyai after a visit by the MEC for social development, Nkakareng Rakgoale.

During the visit, Rakgoale viewed the house and confirmed that it was a “ticking time bomb waiting to explode” as it was old and dilapidated.

“We have since provided the family with food parcels and helped them to register for social grants, including disability and foster care grants. Currently, only three children were receiving social grants,” said Rakgoale.

MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs Basikop Makamu said his department was touched by Ramonyai’s living conditions.

“We have planned to send high-ranking officials from my department to visit the family this week to see for themselves and provide the necessary assistance for the family,” said Makamu.

“We will also need to understand why mama Ramonyai could not get help from government after such a long time, while we have councillors and community development workers in the same area. But I want to assure her that her house is as good as finished. I give you my word.”

