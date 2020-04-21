 
 
Covid-19 21.4.2020 06:00 am

How to heal SA’s inequality disease after the virus

Bernadette Wicks
How to heal SA's inequality disease after the virus

Inequality. Picture: Twitter / @time.com

SA can’t, once the lockdown is over, revert to a system that maintains inequality – and the days of graft are over. The answer, as the president says, is for the nation to become self-reliant, experts say.

As the national lockdown’s scheduled end-date draws near, experts say the time to address South Africa’s soaring levels of inequality is now. “We have to be careful not to slave away to get back to a dispensation that was already dysfunctional,” the director of Stellenbosch University’s Institute for Futures Research, Dr Morne Mostert, said yesterday. Mostert was responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest weekly newsletter, in which he said the lockdown had shone a light on “a very sad fault line in our society that reveals how grinding poverty, inequality and unemployment is tearing the fabric of our communities apart”....
