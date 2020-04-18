 
 
Covid-19 18.4.2020

How the whole, extraordinary Karim family are fighting Covid-19

Amanda Watson
How the whole, extraordinary Karim family are fighting Covid-19

Safura Abdool Karim, left, became a lawyer to ‘fix’ things that go wrong in the health sector, encouraged from an early age by her mom, Quarraisha Abdool Karim, inset centre, and her dad, Professor Salim Abdool Karim. Pictures: Supplied/GCIS

The head of government’s coronavirus advisory panel, Prof Salim Abdool Karim, became a household name this week, but his wife and children are leading lights too.

For many people there is a single lightbulb moment which defines how you’re going to live your life, and for Safura Abdool Karim, daughter of professors Quarraisha Abdool Karim and Salim Abdool Karim, it was no different. “I became a lawyer because of my mom,” says Safura, who is currently a senior researcher and health lawyer at Priceless SA, the South African Medical Research Council Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science. “My parents were quite heavily involved in the activism against Aids denialism in the early 2000s and in particular the Treatment Action Campaign, which fought to have nevirapine...
