DA slams ‘shameless’ Gauteng officials who allegedly ‘stole’ food parcels

The Democratic Alliance (DA) claims to have been reliably informed that five DA wards in the Emfuleni Local Municipality have been excluded from the distribution of food parcels while all the ANC Wards benefited.

The DA claimed some Gauteng department of social development (DSD) officials and politicians have allegedly been stealing and unfairly distributing food parcels that are meant to assist the financially strained families during this lockdown period.

As a result, the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) Tshwane branch has opened a corruption case against some DSD officials for allegedly giving food parcels to their own families and not to the poor people.

“It is high time that both the department officials and politicians be reminded that these food parcels are meant for the poor so that they have sufficient sustenance during the period of national lockdown and are not be used for political gains,” it said.

It further recommended that municipalities’ registers be used to distribute food parcels, after which other means of giving parcels can be explored to accommodate those who qualify but are not on the register.

The party called on acting MEC for social development, Panyaza Lesufi, to investigate the allegations.

“Should it be found that these allegations are true, those implicated should be dealt with accordingly.

“Any person who steals food parcels is stealing from the poor and must be arrested and face the might of the law. Members of the ANC and officials who are politicising food parcels should also be punished. Councillors should only be involved in giving the names of those in need but should not be involved in the distribution of food parcels.”

