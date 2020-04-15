Tributes pour in for Piet Greyling, late CTP CEO

The death of Piet Greyling, Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Newspaper Division executive director and CEO, left his colleagues, management and employees with a deep sense of loss.

The news of Greyling’s untimely death was on Tuesday announced to senior staff by non-executive Caxton chair Paul Jenkins.

“It will be a source of deep pain and loss for all of you to learn that our friend and colleague, Piet Greyling, passed away last night. There are no words to express the shock of this unexpected news,” said Jenkins.

Greyling, 62, had been battling with leukaemia.

“Piet left us too soon. His contribution to Caxton is inestimable,” said Jenkins.

He described Greyling as a man with an “unerring eye for business opportunities”.

“He was astute and saw through the crooks and charlatans in an instant. His support for the media and his backing for newspapers and freedom of expression have helped Caxton weather the difficult times we face as an industry.

“His business colleagues will remember him for his huge contribution to our industry.”

Greyling, an avid golfer and family man, is survived by his wife, Martie, and two sons.

Greyling joined the group in 1992, after its acquisition of the former Perskor Group, where he was managing director at the time.

His unmatched knowledge of the publishing industry and his background as a chartered accountant were a perfect combination to lead Caxton through periods of change and growth.

During the past few years, Greyling played an integral role in the digital transformation of the group’s titles.

Eureka Zandberg, the publisher of The Citizen, said Greyling was a leader who left “unbelievable footprints behind for us to follow”.

“He inspired with his sharp intellect, knowledge, wisdom, energy, courage and commitment.

“However, it was above all his ability to achieve success through others that made him such a beloved leader. He was strategic, yet tactical; tough, yet sensitive; decisive, yet inclusive.

“He was the best sounding board anyone could wish for; truly an authentic, down-to-earth gentleman,” Zandberg said.

CEO and executive director of Caxton Terry Moolman also paid tribute to Greyling, saying: “I have known Piet for 30 years. In that time, he has been a colleague, a friend and a leader who has made his mark on Caxton and the lives of all he met. Piet’s passing is an indelible loss.”

Caxton Local Media and Commercial Print managing director Jaco Koekemoer said: “Piet has been an incredible leader and mentor to all his staff and suppliers. Every time one would leave his office, one would feel inspired and ready for the task ahead.”

– ericn@citizen.co.za

