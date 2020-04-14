Covid-19 14.4.2020 11:32 am

Homeless get food in Joburg, but not everyone ‘on the list’

Neil McCartney
Homeless people waiting to receive food packages at a food distribution point at Kwa Mai Mai near Maboneng, 13 April 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

A feeding scheme over the long weekend ended with a frantic battle for some people to leave with anything at all.

Martin Mphelo, a homeless man, spoke to The Citizen about the treatment of homeless people in Johannesburg at the Kwa Mai Mai market in Jeppestown where the City and some NGOs were giving food parcels to people.

A man checks his food package at a food distribution point at Kwa Mai Mai near Maboneng, 13 April 2020. Although many food packages were distributed a large number of homeless people arrived and could not get any food. Picture: Neil McCartney

The majority of the people who got food parcels were on a list, but a large number that were not on the list arrived and got nothing.

SDI Force and the City of Joburg distributed over 470 food parcels to people from the region around Kwa Mai Mai, Jeppestown and Denver.

People watch from the next door building at a food distribution point at Kwa Mai Mai near Maboneng, 13 April 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The majority of these people were homeless people. Some of these homeless people eventually were given some food, but Martin never was.

A woman receives her food package at a food distribution point at Kwa Mai Mai near Maboneng, 13 April 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The desperation of some of these people was visible as, later, a struggle broke out for one of the last five bags of mielie meal, which ended up being spilled on to the street.

Homeless people queue to receive food packages at a food distribution point at Kwa Mai Mai near Maboneng, 13 April 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

