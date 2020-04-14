Homeless get food in Joburg, but not everyone ‘on the list’

Martin Mphelo, a homeless man, spoke to The Citizen about the treatment of homeless people in Johannesburg at the Kwa Mai Mai market in Jeppestown where the City and some NGOs were giving food parcels to people.

The majority of the people who got food parcels were on a list, but a large number that were not on the list arrived and got nothing.

SDI Force and the City of Joburg distributed over 470 food parcels to people from the region around Kwa Mai Mai, Jeppestown and Denver.

The majority of these people were homeless people. Some of these homeless people eventually were given some food, but Martin never was.

The desperation of some of these people was visible as, later, a struggle broke out for one of the last five bags of mielie meal, which ended up being spilled on to the street.

