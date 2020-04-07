Narcotics Anonymous launches midnight online meetings for addicts who can’t afford data

In order to reach those cannot afford the data costs of attending an online Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meeting during the day, the organisation has launched two midnight meetings.

According to a statement issued by NA, they have taken advantage of the fact that data costs are reduced or bundled for free from the networks between midnight and 5am.

They have thus invited addicts or anyone who feels they may have a drug problem to attend one of these meetings.

“These meetings have been very well received by low-income communities across South Africa where face-to-face meetings are no longer possible as a means to get support.”

The Monday night, early Tuesday morning online meeting starts at 00h12 and this is the link to join.

The early morning Soweto meeting starts Friday morning at 00h12 and this is the link to join.

The Friday meeting is hosted by the Soweto Narcotics Anonymous Meeting group and everyone can join and share in the language of their choice.

“The significance of the 12 minutes past midnight meeting is linked to NA being a 12-step fellowship with 12 Traditions, 12 concepts and spiritual principles.”

Narcotics Anonymous launched their online meeting platform in 2019 to reach the still-suffering addicts who were unable to reach a meeting. These meetings were servicing far-lying areas and groups in the rest of Africa.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the organisation has expanded its online meetings to offer nearly 100 online meetings every week, which are attended by people from the US, Australia, Europe and the rest of Africa.

NA South Africa was one of the first in the world to roll out online meetings on scale to meet the lockdown challenge.

The organisation reiterated that the online meetings were for addicts only or those who felt they may have a problem with drugs.

“The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop using. If you believe you may have a drug problem, please join an online meeting. There is no cost to attend and no booking required.”

NA also has a support helpline available which can be reached at 0861 006 962. You can also visit their website for more info.

