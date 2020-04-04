Society 4.4.2020 06:26 pm

Potchefstroom children’s home distributes ‘survival kits’ to families

News24 Wire
Abraham Kriel Children's Home. Image: Facebook.

The packages contained fresh vegetables, tinned food, maize meal, cleaning agents, toiletries, warm clothes and blankets.

Families housing 230 children from the Abraham Kriel Children’s Home in Potchefstroom have received care packages, donated by the home.

The “survival packs” were distributed to families in surrounding areas including Klerksdorp, Orkney and Hartebeesfontein, on Friday.

Staff at the home not only sourced the items, but also delivered them to the families.

“It has been a testing time for everyone and with 230 children requiring care, measures have been put in place to ensure all the residents and their families are protected and looked after.

“One such measure is the provision of survival packs,” said the children’s home spokesperson Zeldri Nel.

Nel said the funds were generated by Abraham Kriel’s flagship fundraising project.

“This amazing initiative will continue to run as long as funds allow the annual light festival known as Liggiefees@Potch to generate much-needed income.

“The children’s home remains thankful for being able to reach out and take care of their children and their families in unprecedented times like these,” Nel said.

