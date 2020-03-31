SAHRC reminds army, police of ‘fundamental human rights’ during lockdown

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says law enforcement must be reminded that the fundamental human rights of everyone in South Africa remain intact during the nationwide lockdown.

In a statement on Tuesday, the commission urged the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to “exercise greater tolerance and apply minimum force in the execution of their duties as has been urged by the president”.

This follows footage circulating on social media which depicts law enforcement using unnecessary force against citizens who do not comply with lockdown regulations.

The SAHRC said it would continue to “monitor the observance of human rights during the national lockdown”.

“The commission finds these incidents unpleasant and deeply concerning.”

It noted the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (Ipid) investigation into the death of a 41-year-old man who was shot on Sunday in his home in Vosloorus.

Following the incident, an Ekurhuleni Metro Police official and a security guard were arrested for murder and attempted murder, IPID said.

“The commission commends the swift action by Ipid in this matter.”

It added, however, that some people were not obeying lockdown regulations and called on the public to stay at home and minimise the transmission of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.